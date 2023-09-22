TikTok Testing Integration with Google Search for More Results

TikTok, the popular video-sharing app, is now testing integration with Google Search in certain markets. Previously, TikTok users could only search within the app for videos on specific topics. However, the company appears to be expanding its search functionality incorporating external search results from Google.

A screenshot shared app researcher Radu Oncescu on Twitter revealed that TikTok will now display a card with a link to Google Search in between videos. When users tap on the card, a pop-up message states that TikTok does not endorse or take responsibility for the search results from Google.

This move indicates that TikTok is aiming to make its search feature more useful and comprehensive for users. Last month, The Verge reported that TikTok was also testing the integration of Wikipedia widgets into its search results.

While TikTok has confirmed that it is testing integration with Google Search in certain markets, it remains unclear whether this collaboration involves a monetary agreement between the two companies. Google is currently facing scrutiny in various markets due to its dominant position in search and the deals it strikes to maintain its status as the default search engine on devices and services.

This integration with Google Search could further enhance the search experience on TikTok, providing users with access to a wider range of information beyond the videos available within the app. As TikTok continues to attract younger audiences and garner significant attention worldwide, integrating external search results will enable users to find more comprehensive and reliable information on various topics directly through the app.

