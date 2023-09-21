New Google Search Integration Being Tested in TikTok

TikTok, the popular social media app, is reportedly testing a new integration with Google Search. The app has been known to include third-party integrations within its interface, and this recent test is aimed at enhancing the in-app search experience for users.

The integration was first spotted app researcher Radu Oncescu, who shared a screenshot showing a Google Search link included in TikTok’s in-app search results. This link appears to match the text entered in the search box, allowing users to directly access Google Search results via an in-app browser.

According to a TikTok spokesperson, the company is conducting tests globally across different markets. This integration is part of TikTok’s efforts to partner with third-party apps and provide users with a seamless search experience.

This move TikTok is significant considering the ongoing shift in search trends towards social media apps. As TikTok gains popularity among younger users, it has become a default search method for some, potentially impacting Google Search’s ad revenue. By incorporating Google Search integration, TikTok aims to further solidify its position in the search market.

It is worth mentioning that TikTok has already established partnerships with other platforms, such as Wikipedia and IMDb. The inclusion of Wikipedia links in search results and the ability to tag movies or TV shows mentioned in videos have added value to TikTok’s search experience.

Meanwhile, Google is currently facing accusations of anti-competitive practices and is undergoing a trial. Although it is unclear how TikTok’s new integration relates to these allegations, it is evident that Google has much to lose if it does not adapt to changing search behaviors. Google has recently started displaying TikTok videos and YouTube Shorts more prominently in its search results, indicating a response to the growing popularity of social media-based browsing.

While further details about the partnership between TikTok and Google remain unknown, it is clear that both companies are taking steps to adapt to the evolving search landscape and provide users with enhanced search experiences.

