TikTok Testing Ad-Free Subscription Plan in European Market

According to recent reports, TikTok is testing an ad-free subscription plan in a single, English-speaking market outside of the US. This move comes as more social media platforms explore subscription-based models as an alternative to relying solely on advertising revenue.

Previously, research firm Data·ai revealed that TikTok generated over $1 billion in in-app purchases during the first quarter of 2023. Users have been spending money on virtual coins, which can then be used to purchase virtual gifts for their favorite creators. Now, there are indications that TikTok is considering a monthly subscription plan that would cost $4.99.

This testing phase TikTok follows in the footsteps of other social media platforms. Snapchat has successfully implemented a subscription model with its Snapchat+ tier, which currently boasts over five million subscribers. Additionally, the company formerly known as Twitter, now called X, has also explored the subscription route.

Interestingly, TikTok is not the only platform considering ad-free subscriptions. Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is reportedly planning to introduce similar subscription plans in Europe. This move is motivated new data privacy regulations in the European Union. Meta is considering charging approximately €10 per month for ad-free access on desktop and €13 per month on mobile, which includes Apple and Google’s share of in-app purchases.

It is believed that TikTok’s ad-free subscription test could be a response to the same European regulations. If this is the case, the subscription plan may only roll out in the European Union. However, if the test is being conducted in a different market, such as Australia, it could signify a broader interest in the subscription model, similar to Snapchat’s offering.

In conclusion, as social media platforms explore alternative revenue streams, ad-free subscriptions have caught their attention. TikTok’s testing of an ad-free plan and Meta’s potential introduction of ad-free subscriptions for Facebook and Instagram are indications of this evolving trend. Both companies are likely responding to increased regulatory scrutiny and a changing landscape in online data privacy.

