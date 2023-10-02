TikTok Testing Ad-Free Subscription Plan to Remove Ads from App

TikTok is reportedly testing a new monthly subscription plan that would allow users to remove ads from the popular app. While the social media giant has not officially acknowledged the “Ad-free” plan, clues in TikTok’s Android app suggest that work is being done to introduce this new feature.

According to a pop-up message found in the app, there are two tiers available for users. The first is the “Standard (Free)” tier, where users can enjoy TikTok with ads that are personalized based on their activity. The second tier is the “Ad-free” tier, which costs $4.99 per month and provides users with an ad-free experience on the platform.

In TikTok’s code, the ad-free plan is referred to as a test, with the company stating that it is currently testing the feature with the TikTok community. If this subscription plan becomes widely available, TikTok would join YouTube, which offers an ad-free experience with its YouTube Premium subscription. However, Instagram Reels, a competitor to TikTok, currently does not offer an ad-free option.

In addition to testing the ad-free plan, TikTok has recently launched a new feature called “Shop.” This feature allows users to purchase products directly from the app, even from videos that directly integrate with these products. With these new developments, TikTok aims to improve the user experience and provide more monetization opportunities for content creators.

In conclusion, TikTok is exploring the introduction of an ad-free subscription plan, allowing users to enjoy the app without interruptions from ads. This move would put TikTok in line with other platforms like YouTube, offering an ad-free option for a monthly fee. With the recent launch of “Shop,” TikTok continues to expand its features and provide a more integrated shopping experience for its users.

