TikTok Reportedly Testing Ad-Free Version of App

TikTok, the popular video sharing platform, is said to be testing an ad-free version of its app. According to a report from Android Authority, a recent code in the TikTok app suggests the introduction of a limited ad-free subscription priced at $4.99 per month.

While TikTok has not made an official announcement, a spokesperson confirmed with Variety that they have launched a “single-market test” of a subscription plan without ads in one country outside of the United States. However, it is uncertain whether this service will be expanded to other locations.

This potential ad-free app comes after TikTok recently launched TikTok Shop, an in-app marketplace where users can purchase items directly. The shop includes features like a “Shop Tab” and affiliate videos, allowing creators to earn commissions from products.

This move follows ongoing negotiations between TikTok and the U.S. government regarding the company’s future in the country. Critics have raised concerns about the app being used as a tool for China’s government to surveil Americans.

With over 150 million users in the U.S. alone, TikTok’s popularity continues to grow. The introduction of an ad-free version may attract users who prefer an uninterrupted experience while using the app.

