TikTok Testing Monthly Subscription to Remove Ads

TikTok is reportedly testing a new monthly subscription that would eliminate advertisements on the popular video-sharing platform. The Chinese company is currently testing the service in an English-speaking market outside of the US, although the exact location has not been disclosed. The subscription is being priced at $4.99 per month.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is also considering ad-free subscriptions for users in the European Union to comply with the bloc’s advertising regulations. Currently, TikTok displays personalized ads for all users above the age of 18.

The testing of TikTok’s subscription service is on a small scale, and there is no guarantee that it will be rolled out globally. However, other platforms like YouTube and X (formerly known as Twitter) already offer ad-free experiences for a monthly fee.

Meta has been prompted to explore its own ad-free service in Europe due to an EU ruling. In August, Meta stated its intention to change its terms and seek consent from users in order to display ads based on their personal data. Reports suggest that Meta has informed EU regulators about its plans to charge approximately €10 per month for an ad-free experience on Instagram and Facebook on desktops, and €13 per month on mobile devices.

Both TikTok and Meta have not provided official comments on the matter.

Tanya King

