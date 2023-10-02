TikTok May Introduce Ad-Free Monthly Subscription Plan

Code discovered within the TikTok app suggests that the popular video-sharing platform may soon launch a monthly subscription plan that allows users to browse content without any advertisements. The app, known for its short-format video content, is reportedly gearing up to test this new ad-free experience.

Strings found in the latest release of the TikTok app have given a hint about the imminent testing phase. However, the company has yet to confirm its plans regarding the introduction of a subscription fee.

During the testing period, users will have the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free TikTok experience subscribing to the service for $4.99 per month. The success of this trial will play a significant role in determining whether the ad-free plan will be made available to a wider audience. Additionally, the pricing for the service may vary upon its official launch.

This new subscription model signifies a departure for TikTok, as the platform has traditionally relied on advertising revenue. Unlike other platforms such as X and YouTube, which offer ad-free tiers alongside additional benefits, it remains uncertain whether TikTok will provide any extra features to its subscribers.

Should TikTok choose to roll out an ad-free subscription plan, it could potentially attract users who value uninterrupted content consumption. By offering a subscription-based service, TikTok could diversify its revenue streams and reduce its reliance on advertising.

Sources: Code discovered within the TikTok app, Android Authority

