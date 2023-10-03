TikTok Testing Ad-Free Subscription Service Outside the US

TikTok is reportedly testing an ad-free subscription service, but it may only be available to users outside of the United States. Android Authority recently conducted an app teardown of the latest TikTok for Android build, revealing references to a $4.99 ad-free subscription tier. Following speculation about this new feature, TikTok confirmed to TechCrunch that it is indeed testing an ad-free tier, but only in a single English-speaking market outside of the US. However, the company denied claims that the ad-free tier would be made available in the United States, clarifying that product testing does not guarantee a future launch.

Similar to TikTok, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is also considering paid versions of its platforms that would offer an ad-free experience in Europe. This move is a response to the European Union’s regulatory scrutiny surrounding data privacy. Facebook and Instagram subscribers who pay for these premium subscriptions would not be subjected to personalized ads, which are at the center of the data harvesting debate.

The European Union has imposed restrictions on tech companies, prohibiting them from combining data from the platforms they own. This poses a particular challenge for Meta, which owns multiple social media platforms. Meta now requires consent from European Union citizens to use their data across its suite of brands.

The Digital Services Act now enables TikTok and Instagram users to block personal data usage for algorithmic recommendations. In addition, Snapchat and Meta have stopped targeting personalized ads at teenagers aged 13 to 17 in the European Union. Next year, the implementation of the Digital Markets Act will have significant implications for hardware manufacturers such as Apple. Under this act, Apple will be compelled to provide an alternative app installation method outside of the App Store, thus eliminating its monopolistic 30% tax.

In conclusion, while TikTok is testing an ad-free subscription service, it seems that it will be limited to a specific market outside the United States. Meanwhile, the possibility of ad-free paid versions of Facebook and Instagram in Europe is being explored Meta as a response to scrutiny over data privacy issues.

Sources: TechCrunch, Android Authority