TikTok Testing Premium Ad-Free Subscriptions

TikTok is currently testing a premium subscription product that would allow users to enjoy an ad-free experience on the app. For a monthly fee of $4.99, users would be able to browse TikTok without any interruptions from advertisements.

This move comes after code within the TikTok app was discovered, hinting at the possibility of a premium ad-free version. TechCrunch reached out to TikTok, and the company confirmed that they are indeed testing a premium product. However, this testing is limited to one English-speaking market that is not the United States.

Although the premium subscription would remove ads from user’s feeds, there are still certain promotional content that would appear within videos uploaded creators and influencers. This is similar to platforms like YouTube Premium and Spotify, where users may encounter promotional content even with a paid subscription.

At this stage, TikTok’s pilot of the premium product is on a small scale, and no decision has been made regarding a wider rollout. It is important to note that TikTok already has a presence in the premium subscriptions business through its TikTok Music service, which was launched in July.

Overall, TikTok’s testing of premium ad-free subscriptions reflects the platform’s aim to provide users with a more tailored experience. As the company explores different revenue streams, it will be interesting to see if this premium offering becomes available to a wider audience in the future.

