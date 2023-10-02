TikTok Testing Ad-Free Subscription Tier

TikTok is reportedly testing an ad-free version of its app for selected users in the United States. The optional ad-free experience is being offered at a price of $4.99 per month. Although TikTok has not officially acknowledged the paid plan, the associated code reference describes it as a test within the community.

Unlike other platforms like YouTube, TikTok will not be able to remove integrated sponsored content from videos. However, considering the popularity of TikTok, an ad-free version of the service for $5 per month could be appealing to some users.

Other social media platforms have also introduced premium or paid features to their services. X, previously known as Twitter, offers longer video uploads and verification badges with increased reach for its paid version. Meta provides better customer support and a verified badge.

It is yet to be seen if the ad-free subscription tier will be rolled out to all users or remain a limited test. TikTok’s potential move to introduce a premium tier signals its desire to generate revenue beyond traditional advertising methods.

Do you think an ad-free TikTok experience is worth $5 per month? Let us know in the comments.

