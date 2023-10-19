MPs Question TikTok Executives on Chinese Government Links

MPs at the House of Commons privacy committee in Canada raised concerns about the Chinese government’s potential access to user data through the social media video platform TikTok. The executives from TikTok reassured the committee that they would not disclose user data if the Chinese government made a request. They emphasized that no such request has been made so far, and they would disclose it in their transparency report if it ever happened.

Canada had previously banned TikTok from government devices due to concerns about data collection practices and Chinese ownership of the app. TikTok’s head of privacy public policy for the Americas revealed that Canadian user data is stored in the United States, Singapore, and Malaysia. The company’s director of public policy and government affairs in Canada assured the committee that TikTok’s handling of Canadian user data is governed Canadian law, including PIPEDA and provincial privacy laws.

The executives also mentioned that they have been in contact with the federal government to better understand the criteria used to single out TikTok for the ban and to ensure that the rules apply equally to all platforms. The committee questioned whether the Chinese government has the ability to access data without making a request or if ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, is subject to China’s national security law. The executives could not provide definitive answers but stated that it would be irresponsible to make guarantees about the capabilities of governments.

While concerns persist about TikTok’s relationship with the Chinese government, the executives reiterated that the company operates according to Canadian law and regulations, and they reassured MPs that user data is not shared without proper legal procedures. The committee’s inquiry into TikTok’s links to the Chinese government highlights the ongoing debate over data privacy and national security in the digital age.

Definitions:

– PIPEDA: Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act, a Canadian federal law that governs the collection, use, and disclosure of personal information in the private sector.

– ByteDance Ltd: The parent company of TikTok.

Sources: National Post