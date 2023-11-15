New Collaboration Between Music Streaming Apps and TikTok Allows Seamless Song Integration

Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music have entered into an exciting new collaboration with TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform. This groundbreaking partnership introduces a game-changing feature that allows users to seamlessly add songs from TikTok videos to their preferred music streaming app. The integration comes as TikTok expands its streaming service to audiences outside of the United States.

Instead of relying on tedious manual searches for songs featured in TikTok videos, users can now find an “Add Song” button next to track names on their For You Feed. Upon first use, users in the US and UK have the option to select their default music streaming service. In order for this feature to work smoothly, both the latest version of the TikTok app and the selected music streaming app must be installed.

TikTok’s Global Head of Music Business Development, Ole Obermann, highlighted the significance of this integration stating, “TikTok is known for being the world’s most influential platform for music discovery and promotion. With the introduction of the Add Song feature, we are taking this process even further bridging the gap between TikTok’s vibrant music ecosystem and the consumption of full-length songs on various streaming services. This creates a seamless connection that allows music fans to enjoy their favorite tracks on the streaming platform of their choice, ultimately providing greater value for artists and rights holders.”

This collaboration serves as a significant milestone in the music industry, where the power of social media and streaming platforms intersects. By offering users a more streamlined experience in discovering and consuming music, this feature enhances the accessibility and exposure for both emerging and established artists. It symbolizes a meaningful step towards Music 2.0 – a new era where music discovery is no longer confined to traditional means and enjoys a truly interconnected digital landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How does the collaboration between TikTok and music streaming apps work?

Users can now seamlessly add songs from TikTok videos to their preferred music streaming app. By clicking the “Add Song” button next to track names on their For You Feed, users can choose their default music streaming service and have the songs integrated into their app.

2. Which music streaming apps are collaborating with TikTok?

Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music are the music streaming apps that have formed this groundbreaking collaboration with TikTok.

3. Does this feature work internationally?

Initially, this feature is available to users in the United States and the United Kingdom. However, it is expected to expand to additional regions in the future.

4. Are there any prerequisites for using this feature?

To utilize this feature, users must have the latest versions of both the TikTok app and the selected music streaming app installed on their device.