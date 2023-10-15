A Simple Method to Check if Your Floors are Spotless

Keeping your floors clean is an essential part of maintaining a tidy home. However, it can be challenging to know if your mopping efforts are truly effective. Fortunately, there’s a simple method you can use to check if your floors are spotless.

TikTok user @cleanthatup has shared a helpful hack that involves using a white microfiber towel. Start dampening the towel with clean water. It’s crucial to use a brand-new towel or an impeccably clean one to ensure accurate results. After mopping your floors, allow them to dry completely before proceeding.

Next, take the damp towel and scrub a small area of the floor. Examine the towel to determine if it’s clean or dirty. If you notice dirt or grime on the towel, it’s an indication that the floor requires another wipe-down. However, it’s always a good idea to scrub a few different areas to triple-check that the entire surface is clean.

Keep in mind that even if one spot comes up clean, it doesn’t guarantee that the entire floor is spotless. To address any remaining dirty areas, spot-cleaning is recommended instead of re-mopping the entire floor.

If you don’t have a microfiber cloth at hand, there’s another method you can use to assess if your floors are truly clean. Pay attention to how the floor dries. Poorly-mopped floors tend to dry with streaks if there is debris or residue left behind. To prevent this, make sure to thoroughly wash your mop with fresh water after each use and allow it to dry completely before storing it.

By following these simple techniques, you can ensure that your floors are spotless and maintain a clean and inviting home.

Sources:

– TikTok user @cleanthatup