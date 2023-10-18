TikTok Tarot: Delivering Spiritual Messages in the Digital Age

In the age of social media, spiritual guidance has found a new platform: TikTok. The popular video app has become a hub for tarot readers, who use their gift to deliver messages of hope and guidance to their collective audience. These readers, like Miss Honey Bee and Rashida, have amassed thousands of followers, using their abilities to bring light to the lives of those who seek their help.

Tarot readers on TikTok have adapted their practice to fit the online format. Instead of addressing individual inquiries, they provide general subject matter for their viewers to apply to their own lives. This shift allows them to reach a larger audience and spread their messages of self-discovery and self-care.

However, despite their positive impact, tarot readers still face skepticism and misconceptions. Many outsiders confuse the practice with black magic or consider believers delusional. But in reality, tarot originated as a game played in Italy and evolved into a practice with more spiritual meaning in 18th century France. The cards were later used fortune tellers to answer specific questions.

Reading tarot for thousands of people online may seem overwhelming, but these readers have found ways to handle the energy. Some, like Soledad, a tarot reader and content creator, rely on their intuition and connections with their third eye to channel images and energies. While others, like Blake, have learned to ignore the negative comments and focus on delivering their message to those who need it.

For individuals like Rashida, watching tarot readers on TikTok gave them hope during difficult times. The messages of light and love provided solace and encouragement. Despite not every reading resonating perfectly, these messages are important reminders that everyone deserves light and love.

