Make-up Artist Ciara McKeown Finds Fulfillment and Success on TikTok

Make-up artist and content creator Ciara McKeown has experienced a surge in popularity on TikTok, amassing over 300,000 followers and six million likes since she started sharing her make-up transformations. While she initially used Instagram as her platform of choice, she quickly recognized the potential of TikTok to showcase her work in a more dynamic way.

Having honed her skills at Make-Up Pro Store in Belfast, Ciara has developed a flair for detailed special effects make-up. Drawing inspiration from her love for painting and creating dimension, she seamlessly merges beauty with special effects to produce captivating looks.

Now working as a freelance make-up artist, Ciara has the freedom to focus on creating diverse and intricate looks. From iconic characters like The Mask and Voldemort to Winifred Sanderson from Hocus Pocus and The Grinch, Ciara’s make-up transformations have garnered attention and praise.

Ciara’s artistic process involves visualizing each look and meticulously planning the steps required for its execution. Some of her more elaborate creations, which incorporate prosthetics and full-face transformations, can take up to 10 days to complete.

Despite the time and effort invested in her work, Ciara finds the process of removing her make-up to be a relief. The discomfort of wearing prosthetics and the exhaustion from performing in TikTok videos make taking it all off a welcome respite.

In addition to showcasing her talent on TikTok, Ciara has recently partnered with World Vision, a non-profit organization. Through this collaboration, she traveled to Uganda to learn about the farming communities that supply the ingredients for our make-up products. She has been vocal about raising awareness of the risks in the cosmetics industry and encourages consumers to use their voices to demand ethical practices from brands.

Ciara’s success on TikTok is a testament to the platform’s ability to amplify creative voices and provide opportunities for aspiring artists. With her talent, passion, and commitment to social causes, Ciara is making a meaningful impact in both the make-up industry and the world at large.