TikTok Takes Action Against Disinformation and Protecting Users

TikTok, the popular short video platform, has recently detailed its actions against disinformation amidst the Israel-Hamas war. This comes in response to a letter from European Union commissioner Thierry Breton, urging TikTok to protect children and teenagers from violent content.

In an effort to address these concerns, TikTok has launched a command center and improved its automated detection systems. These upgrades aim to identify and remove graphic and violent content promptly. Furthermore, TikTok has expanded its team of moderators, specifically those who are fluent in Arabic and Hebrew, to ensure a more accurate review of the content.

The European Union’s Digital Services Act, introduced in August, dictates that platforms with more than 45 million users in the EU must actively remove illegal content. TikTok’s response to the EU’s letter demonstrates its commitment to adhere to these regulations and prioritize the safety of its users.

With the establishment of a command center, TikTok has taken a proactive approach to combating disinformation and violent content. By enhancing its automated detection systems and increasing its human moderation team, TikTok aims to create a safer online space for its users, particularly children and teenagers.

TikTok’s swift response to the EU’s requests and its implementation of preventative measures against disinformation showcases the platform’s dedication to combatting harmful content and safeguarding its users. By continuously improving its moderation practices, TikTok aims to ensure a positive and secure user experience.

