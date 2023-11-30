TikTok Expands Data Centre in Norway, Prioritizing Data Security and Trust

TikTok, the popular social media platform owned Bytedance, has recently acquired a state-of-the-art facility in Norway from Green Mountain AS, making it the company’s largest data centre in Europe. The move comes as TikTok seeks to address concerns regarding the potential access of European citizens’ data the Chinese government. By storing data locally in the region, TikTok aims to build a digital barrier, ensuring the protection and privacy of its European user base.

The decision to establish a major data centre in Norway reflects TikTok’s commitment to building trust with its users. “We are taking the extra step of saying we know you’re skeptical about us, and so we know we have to earn that trust,” stated Theo Bertram, TikTok’s VP of government relations and public policy.

Expected to launch next summer, the Norwegian data centre will consist of three buildings and run entirely on renewable energy, aligning with TikTok’s dedication to sustainability. Additionally, the facility will generate heat that can be repurposed, leading TikTok to explore potential partnerships with industries and research institutions for heat re-use projects.

As part of its broader initiative, known as Project Clover, TikTok plans to invest 12 billion euros over the next decade. This funding is earmarked for constructing three data centres, implementing privacy-enhancing technologies, and employing British cybersecurity firm NCC for independent verification and data control audits.

To further underscore its commitment to transparency, TikTok’s partnership with NCC allows them to interface directly with data protection authorities and national cybersecurity organizations. This measure ensures impartial oversight and reinforces the company’s determination to safeguard user data.

TikTok’s data centre expansion in Norway not only bolsters its operational capacity but also demonstrates its unwavering dedication to maintaining data security and fostering trust among its European user base. Through strategic investments, renewable energy usage, and independent verification, TikTok aims to provide a secure platform for its millions of users across the continent.

FAQs

Q: Why did TikTok acquire a data centre in Norway?



A: TikTok procured a data centre in Norway to store European user data locally, alleviating concerns about potential access the Chinese government and reinforcing data security measures.

Q: Will the Norwegian data centre be sustainable?



A: Yes, the data centre will run entirely on renewable energy and generate excess heat for potential re-use, supporting TikTok’s commitment to sustainability.

Q: How does TikTok plan to build trust with its users?



A: Alongside storing data locally in Europe, TikTok is investing in privacy-enhancing technologies, third-party audits, and open communication with data protection authorities, demonstrating its commitment to transparency and data security.

Q: What is Project Clover?



A: Project Clover is TikTok’s comprehensive initiative, involving the construction of data centres, implementation of privacy-enhancing technologies, and independent verification to ensure data control and protection.