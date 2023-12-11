TikTok Surpasses $10 Billion in Consumer Spending, Leading the Way in Mobile Apps

Summary: TikTok has reached a significant milestone generating over $10 billion in consumer spending, making it the first non-game mobile app to achieve this feat. Market data provider data.ai reported that TikTok has raised $3.8 billion this year alone, indicating its continued growth and popularity. Lexi Sydow, head of insights at data.ai, believes that TikTok is on track to become the highest earning mobile app, potentially reaching $15 billion in consumer spend 2024. The platform’s success can be attributed to consumers spending over $11 million per day to tip their favorite content creators, surpassing even the highly-profitable Candy Crush Saga. TikTok’s consumer spending is facilitated through the use of TikTok coins, which users can use to purchase virtual gifts for content creators. Furthermore, TikTok retains 50% of the payout amount. It’s worth noting that the $10 billion figure mentioned refers only to consumer spending and does not include other revenue streams like in-app advertising or their recently introduced TikTok Shop. Currently, only five mobile apps have surpassed the $10 billion gross revenue milestone, with TikTok being the first non-gaming app to do so. Additionally, the study conducted PYMNTS Intelligence found that many Generation Z consumers turn to TikTok for product and brand discovery before resorting to Google for further research, highlighting the platform’s influence on consumer behavior.

Title: TikTok Breaks Barriers with Massive Consumer Spending

TikTok, the social video app sensation, has accomplished a historic achievement amassing over $10 billion in consumer spending, setting a new standard for non-game mobile applications. In a recent blog post consumer and market data provider data.ai, it was revealed that TikTok has raised an impressive $3.8 billion in 2022, surpassing its previous year’s revenue of $3.3 billion. Lexi Sydow, head of insights at data.ai, predicts that TikTok is well on its way to becoming the highest earning mobile app, with projections of reaching the $15 billion milestone 2024.

The success of TikTok’s consumer spending can be attributed to the generous support of its user base who tip their favorite content creators, collectively spending over $11 million per day. This surge in spending has propelled TikTok past other popular mobile games, including the beloved and addictive Candy Crush Saga, making it the leading revenue-generating app to-date.

TikTok’s consumer spending primarily occurs through the use of TikTok coins, virtual currency that users can purchase, and exchange for virtual gifts to reward content creators. Notably, TikTok retains 50% of the payout amount, contributing to its remarkable revenue figures. However, the $10 billion in consumer spending does not encompass TikTok’s additional revenue streams, such as in-app advertising and the recently introduced TikTok Shop.

With this monumental milestone, TikTok joins an elite group of mobile apps that have surpassed $10 billion in gross revenue. The four other apps in this exclusive category are all mobile games, including Candy Crush Saga, Honor of Kings, Monster Strike, and Clash of Clans. The closest applications poised to approach the $10 billion mark are Tinder and YouTube, still trailing behind TikTok $2 billion to $3 billion.

Looking ahead, data.ai predicts that TikTok will continue its upward trajectory and reach $15 billion in consumer spend 2024, solidifying its dominance in the mobile app industry. Furthermore, a recent study conducted PYMNTS Intelligence suggests that Generation Z consumers rely on TikTok for product discovery, often leading to purchasing decisions before resorting to search engines like Google for further information. This finding emphasizes the significant impact TikTok has on consumer behavior.