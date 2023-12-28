TikTok’s Content Suppression Revealed: Silencing Inconvenient Truths

A recent study conducted Rutgers University’s Network Contagion Research Institute sheds light on troubling practices popular social media app TikTok. The study not only confirms previous concerns about the app sharing user data with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), but it also reveals a pattern of content suppression, raising questions about freedom of expression and censorship.

Researchers discovered that TikTok consistently suppresses content related to sensitive topics such as China’s dispute with India over Kashmir, the Tiananmen Square massacre, and the Uyghur genocide, among others. Comparing the frequency of hashtags on TikTok to other platforms like Instagram, the study found a significant disparity. For instance, while there were hundreds of posts on Instagram featuring hashtags like #HongKongProtests, #StandWithKashmir, #FreeUyghurs, and #DalaiLama, TikTok showed significantly fewer instances of these hashtags.

This content suppression goes beyond mere coincidence. The research concludes that TikTok’s algorithm likely amplifies or suppresses content based on its alignment with the interests of the Chinese government. The scale and consistency of this pattern suggest that it is not an organic outcome but a deliberate effort to control the narrative on the platform.

TikTok, as a prominent news source for Generation Z, holds considerable influence over young minds. With the app’s potential as a tool for shaping opinions and perspectives, it becomes crucial to address the risks associated with China’s reach into American digital spaces.

Congress has recognized the urgency of the situation and introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at banning TikTok from mobile devices. Additionally, President Joe Biden has expressed openness to signing legislation that addresses national security threats posed foreign products and services. While giving more power to the executive branch is not always the ideal solution, it is essential for the Department of Homeland Security and the Defense Department to assess the threats posed TikTok, along with companies like Huawei.

The evidence of TikTok’s content suppression and its complicity in sharing user data with the CCP is well-documented. It is the responsibility of Congress to take decisive action to safeguard the privacy and freedom of expression of American citizens, particularly the younger generation at risk of exposure to Chinese propaganda.