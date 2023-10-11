Utah Sues TikTok Over Alleged Harmful Impact on Children

Utah’s Division of Consumer Protection has filed a lawsuit against TikTok, accusing the popular social media app of luring children into addictive and unhealthy usage and misrepresenting its safety features. The move is part of a growing crackdown on the app, which is seen many officials as a potential national security threat due to its ties to China.

The lawsuit specifically focuses on TikTok’s alleged negative impact on children, claiming that the app has intentionally designed and deployed addictive features to keep young users engaged. It also accuses TikTok of misleading both young users and their parents about the dangers of using the app.

According to Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, TikTok is putting profit and greed above the well-being of young people. In a statement, Reyes stated that he is tired of “TikTok lying to Utah parents” and that the app will only change if it faces legal consequences.

Utah has already passed laws aimed at restricting children’s access to social media apps like TikTok, set to take effect in 2024. The new regulations will require parental consent for children to sign up for social media platforms, as well as enforce age verification measures. Additionally, parents will be granted access to their children’s accounts and messages, a move that has sparked concerns about privacy infringement and potential negative effects on children’s mental health.

The Division of Consumer Protection’s lawsuit against TikTok is a strong indication of the growing dissatisfaction and concerns surrounding the app’s impact on young users. As the legal battle continues, it remains to be seen how TikTok will respond to these allegations.

