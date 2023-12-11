How to Maximize Engagement with Creator Partnerships on TikTok

A new study conducted TikTok and creator marketing platform CreatorIQ has revealed five best practices for brands looking to get the most out of their TikTok creator partnerships. By analyzing data from multiple studies conducted between 2021 and 2023, as well as recent campaign analyses, the study provides actionable insights for brands to maximize their return on investment.

The first key finding is the importance of capturing attention quickly. The study found that 90% of ad recall comes from the first six seconds of a video. To instantly grab the audience’s attention, it is recommended to showcase the creator within the first two seconds of the ad. This tactic has proven successful, as demonstrated an ad from Walmart featuring creator couple Matthew and Paul, which generated over $168,300 in media value.

The second best practice is to have the creator greet the audience directly. Ads that began with a creator addressing the audience saw a 112% increase in brand recall, while those that used the word “you” within the first five seconds experienced a 128% increase in purchase intent. Including the creator’s face in the ad also led to a 148% rise in brand recall for entertainment ads.

Another important aspect revealed the study is the role of sound in the creator ad experience. Ads with music saw a 61% increase in brand recall and a 177% uplift in purchase intent. Combining sound with visuals, such as text overlay, further increased effectiveness. Ads featuring text overlay were 1.4 times more likely to capture the user’s attention compared to those without.

Additionally, the study highlighted the importance of product usage and clear call-to-action in creator ads. Ads that showcased the product being used throughout saw an 89% boost in brand recall and a 47% increase in purchase intent. Including a clear call-to-action increased purchase intent 205%.

While celebrity endorsements can also be effective, the study found that six out of 10 TikTok users perceive creators as more influential than celebrities. This makes creator partnerships a valuable investment for brands.

In conclusion, brands looking to make the most out of their TikTok creator partnerships should focus on capturing attention quickly, showcasing the creator, leveraging sound and visuals, demonstrating product usage, and incorporating a clear call-to-action. By following these best practices, brands can drive greater engagement and maximize their return on investment on TikTok.