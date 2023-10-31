TikTok and DistroKid Announce Partnership to Boost Opportunities for Independent Artists

Music distribution platform, DistroKid, and popular social media platform, TikTok, have come together for a new global deal aimed at providing independent artists with exciting revenue opportunities. Under this collaboration, music distributed DistroKid will be made available on TikTok Music, CapCut, and in TikTok’s Commercial Music Library. This partnership will not only enable independent artists to promote their music but also help them build a wider audience and make their music more accessible to the millions of video creators and music listeners on the platform.

DistroKid prides itself on being the largest distributor of independent music globally, responsible for distributing an estimated 30-40% of the world’s music. With their partnership with TikTok since 2019, DistroKid has been facilitating the upload of independent artists’ music to TikTok. Moreover, music from DistroKid artists has been featured in TikTok’s Commercial Music Library, which offers a vast catalog of artist-driven music for brands to use in their TikTok advertisements.

The recent agreement between TikTok and DistroKid signifies a significant milestone as it marks the inclusion of music from DistroKid artists on TikTok Music, the platform’s premium-only music streaming service. This service is currently available in Australia, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, and Indonesia. Additionally, both companies plan to continue exploring new ways to make the most of the platform for indie creators, ensuring ongoing support for the independent music community.

This partnership follows TikTok’s previous global distribution deals with companies like Believe, Vydia, and Warner Music Group, which aimed to foster talent and promote artist-driven music on TikTok’s Commercial Music Library. The collaboration with DistroKid further expands the opportunities for independent musicians making it easier for them to reach a wider audience and gain recognition in the ever-evolving music industry.

