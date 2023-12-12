TikTok Expands E-commerce Market in Southeast Asia with GoTo Partnership

TikTok, the popular short-video platform owned China’s Bytedance, has expanded its presence in the Southeast Asian e-commerce market through a partnership with GoTo, the largest internet company in Indonesia. Under the agreement, TikTok will merge its TikTok Shop operations with GoTo’s e-commerce subsidiary, Tokopedia, in Indonesia. This move allows TikTok to regain access to its key e-commerce market in Southeast Asia and demonstrates its willingness to push back against regulatory crackdowns.

In the joint venture, TikTok will hold a 75% stake, while GoTo will have a minority stake. Although GoTo does not receive any upfront cash from the deal, it gains a strategic partnership with TikTok to navigate the local market, which is increasingly competitive due to the presence of other e-commerce players, such as Sea and Lazada. Furthermore, TikTok’s significant investment of over $1.5 billion into the new venture showcases its commitment to expand its e-commerce operations in Indonesia.

While the deal has bolstered TikTok’s position in the market, GoTo faced a negative market reaction. The company’s shares initially dropped 20% in Jakarta, reflecting investor concerns over its relinquishment of control over Tokopedia in exchange for a minority stake in the joint venture. Additionally, TikTok’s e-commerce operations are smaller and less profitable compared to Tokopedia, posing potential risks for GoTo.

However, TikTok’s financial strength and willingness to invest aggressively in promotions and incentives have positioned it as a formidable player in the e-commerce market. The partnership with GoTo allows TikTok topass regulatory restrictions that could limit its operations and empowers it to consolidate its position acquiring local firms. Other countries considering similar regulations targeting TikTok, like Vietnam, may closely observe the outcome of this partnership.

Indonesia, with its $77 billion GMV e-commerce market, represents a crucial market for TikTok. The platform’s shopping feature has gained popularity since its launch in 2021, with roughly 38% of its monthly active users coming from Indonesia. While the U.S. remains important for TikTok, Southeast Asia is expected to become a significant e-commerce market due to cultural and internet landscape similarities with China, where live-streaming e-commerce has thrived.

This partnership serves as a reminder that regulatory protection for local businesses can have unintended consequences when faced with a well-resourced and determined outsider. TikTok’s expansion in Southeast Asia not only provides the platform with new growth opportunities but also sends a signal to regulators worldwide that it will actively defend its position in the e-commerce market.