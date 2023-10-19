TikTok Launches Its Premium-Only Music Streaming Service in Australia, Singapore, and Mexico

TikTok has introduced TikTok Music, its exclusive music streaming platform, in Australia, Singapore, and Mexico. This announcement comes after the company launched a closed beta version of the service in these countries in July. TikTok Music offers new features such as Party It, which allows personalized collaborative listening, FYP Tuning, a swipable music discovery tool, and Tonik, a music discovery personal assistant powered Open AI’s ChatGPT.

Tonik enables users to search for artists, tracks, playlists, inquire about concerts and music news, and learn the stories behind the music. Although TikTok Music has not yet expanded to major music markets such as the United States, its combination of social media and music streaming could pose a strong competition to established services like Spotify, Apple, and Amazon in the global market.

TikTok’s influence as a social platform has already impacted established music streamers. Spotify, for instance, integrated a vertical swipe-able discovery feed into its app, reminiscent of TikTok’s short-form video app. Additionally, Spotify recruited popular music influencers from TikTok to promote its now-defunct live audio app, Spotify Live.

TikTok Music includes various other features such as syncing TikTok and TikTok Music accounts, streaming full versions of TikTok viral songs, and seamless music discovery recording one’s journey on TikTok and exploring songs in TikTok Music. Users can also discover new and emerging artists, express themselves through comments, and enjoy behind-the-scenes stories while connecting with like-minded music lovers.

Ole Obermann, the global head of music business development at TikTok, expressed excitement about TikTok Music’s potential to provide significant value to the music industry. The service aims to combine the power of music discovery on TikTok with a top-notch streaming experience, making it easy for users to save, download, and share their favorite viral tracks from the platform.

