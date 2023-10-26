TikTok Live Matches: Profiting off Conflict

Amidst the Israel-Hamas war, TikTok creators are capitalizing on the public’s interest in the conflict, even without any personal ties to the crisis. The popular social media platform is taking up to 50 percent of the creators’ earnings as they engage in “live matches,” where they portray Israelis and Palestinians, encouraging their followers to donate expensive virtual gifts. These gifts, ranging from inexpensive stickers to full-screen animations, can cost hundreds of dollars each. In a battle lasting for hours, one creator representing Palestinians won 72 matches in a row. Only after TikTok takes a significant cut does the creator have the option to cash out their winnings for real currency.

TikTok’s involvement in profiting off the Israel-Palestine conflict has raised concerns about the platform’s ethics. While the crisis in Gaza worsens, social media platforms face accusations of allowing disinformation to flourish while possibly silencing certain viewpoints. TikTok, in particular, is enabling creators without direct connections to Israel or Palestine to monetize the conflict. Although numerous creators seek to cash in on people’s fascination with the crisis, one pair of creators, a Turkish streamer representing Palestinians and a Greek-Georgian streamer representing Israelis, appears to be particularly successful.

These battles between creators are not unique to TikTok, as online influencer matchups have been a feature of streaming services since at least 2016. However, TikTok’s live matches stand out for their emphasis on shouting and encouraging followers to donate gifts, rather than promoting any meaningful discussion of the conflict. With viewer counters, stickers, and never-ending comments, the battles can be chaotic and bewildering to uninitiated viewers.

As thousands of TikTok users tune in to watch live battles, the creators profit off their followers’ donations without any substantial connection to the entities they claim to represent. Sadly, the money earned does not appear to benefit those directly impacted the crisis. TikTok’s involvement in these live matches has sparked outrage, with critics arguing that TikTok and the creators are exploiting the conflict for financial gain.

FAQ:

Q: What are TikTok live matches?

A: TikTok live matches are battles between creators on the platform, where they portray Israelis and Palestinians and encourage their followers to donate virtual gifts.

Q: How do creators profit from live matches?

A: Creators can cash out their winnings for real currency, but TikTok takes a significant cut of the earnings.

Q: Are TikTok’s live matches well-known?

A: The feature is not widely known despite being available for over two years.

Q: Are creators required to have a genuine connection to the conflict they represent?

A: The observed creators in the live matches did not appear to have any direct link to the entities they claimed to represent.

Q: How do viewers contribute to live matches?

A: Viewers can purchase virtual gifts using TikTok’s in-app currency, coins, which they can donate to the creators during battles.