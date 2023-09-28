TikTok Steroid Promotion Puts Young Adults at Risk, Report Finds

A report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) reveals that TikTok accounts promoting the consumption of steroids are thriving on the social media platform. These accounts are potentially targeting young adults, according to the report. Over the past three years, videos promoting steroids and steroid-like drugs have been viewed at least 420 million times U.S. users between the ages of 18 and 24. Despite TikTok’s Community Guidelines prohibiting the promotion and sale of these substances, the report claims that the app does not heavily enforce this rule, thereby exposing young users to steroid-promoting content.

Steroids, also known as SLDs (steroid-like drugs), are performance and appearance-enhancing substances. While they can increase muscle mass for individuals engaged in weightlifting or intense fitness regimens, the trade-off can be severe and potentially irreversible damage to the body’s major organs, including heart attacks, strokes, and kidney failure. Steroid abuse is often associated with individuals who have male body dysmorphic disorders. The misuse of steroids among high school seniors reached 1.3% in a recent survey, which researchers believe may be influenced the increased interest in fitness and health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CCDH report raises concerns about the potential harm caused violating guidelines on platforms like TikTok, which have become primary sources of information and sources of identity formation for teenagers. By promoting an unrealistic body image and promoting the use of illegal and potentially deadly substances, these accounts can have a detrimental impact on the self-perception and value of young viewers.

The report analyzed 30 hashtags related to steroid use and the names of SLDs, finding that many of the top videos associated with these hashtags downplayed the health risks of steroids while featuring images of unrealistic body standards. Some videos even showed users under 18 claiming to take SLDs to achieve a bodybuilding physique, further normalizing the abuse of these drugs. The language used in the videos also encouraged viewers to take risks, with captions such as “Tell your parents they’re just vitamins” and “Teenagers lied about their age just to fight in WW2 but you are too scared to take S4RMs.”

Additionally, the report identified 35 TikTok accounts linked to websites selling steroid-like drugs. These accounts have accumulated 1.7 million followers and 63 million likes through a web of affiliate links and anecdotal marketing. These influencers promote the websites selling SLDs, offer affiliate links or promotional codes to their followers, and openly talk about their positive experiences using these substances.

When approached for comment, a TikTok spokesperson emphasized that the app’s community guidelines prohibit the promotion and sale of steroids and SLDs. They stated that any content violating these rules will be removed. The spokesperson also pointed out that the research CCDH did not distinguish between positive and negative content associated with each hashtag, potentially distorting the reported number of views for negative content.

The report sheds light on the failure of social media platforms to protect the well-being of young people enforcing their own content policies. It highlights the prioritization of profits over people within the broader social media industry.