TikTok Aims to Ramp Up E-commerce Business in the US, Setting Ambitious Sales Target

TikTok is making a bold move to expand its e-commerce business in the United States targeting a tenfold increase in merchandise sales. According to Bloomberg, the short video app, owned ByteDance, aims to achieve $17.5 billion in sales this year, posing a potential threat to established e-commerce giant Amazon.

This ambitious goal is part of TikTok’s strategy to shift user attention from watching short videos to in-app shopping. With 150 million users in the US, TikTok is well-positioned to compete with Chinese counterparts Temu and Shein in 2024.

Last year, TikTok’s global merchandise sales were projected to reach $20 billion, with a significant contribution from its Southeast Asian platforms. Momentum Works, a research company based in Singapore, forecasted that TikTok Shop was on track to capture a 13.2% share of the Southeast Asian e-commerce market the end of 2023.

TikTok Shop’s highest-selling products are primarily those that are easily promoted through video, such as clothing and beauty items. In contrast, its competitors offer a wider range of products, including kitchen utensils and digital goods.

Since its launch in the US in September, TikTok Shop has experienced early success during major shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Over 5 million new customers from the US made purchases on the platform during these events.

To the dismay of merchants, TikTok announced an increase in transaction fees for most product categories, starting with 6% per sale in April, and rising to 8% July. This change is expected to impact profit margins for store operators.

TikTok’s venture into e-commerce follows the path taken its Chinese counterpart Douyin, which successfully guided users to engage in shopping on the platform. However, TikTok Shop faced a setback in Indonesia when the country banned online shopping on social platforms. Nevertheless, TikTok quickly resumed operations in Southeast Asia’s largest nation through a partnership with local company GoTo, backed a $1.5 billion investment.

As TikTok continues to expand its e-commerce presence in the US, the battle for dominance in the online retail space is set to intensify, with both established players and up-and-coming platforms vying for market share.