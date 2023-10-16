TikTok Takes Action to Counter Misinformation and Hate Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

TikTok has announced new measures to address misinformation, incitement to violence, and hate speech related to the Israel-Hamas conflict on its platform. This move comes following the recent warning from the European Union (EU) to social media companies regarding content moderation laws.

As part of its efforts, TikTok will establish a command center to coordinate the work of its safety professionals worldwide. It will also enhance its software to better detect and remove violent and graphic content automatically. Additionally, the company will hire more Arabic and Hebrew speakers to moderate content effectively.

In response to the Hamas attack on Israeli civilians earlier this month, TikTok stated that it promptly allocated significant resources and personnel to ensure the safety of its community and platform integrity. The company emphasized its zero-tolerance policy towards incitement of violence and the promotion of hateful ideologies.

TikTok, owned China’s ByteDance, has already taken action removing over 500,000 videos and terminating 8,000 livestreams in the affected region since the Hamas attack.

As the conflict intensifies, social media has become a vital source of information for millions. However, misinformation has also proliferated on these platforms. Notably, a TikTok video promoting conspiracy theories about the origins of the Hamas attack gained significant traction, reaching over 300,000 users.

Recognizing the need for improved safeguards, the EU has urged social media companies to prioritize the protection of children and teenagers from violent content and terrorist propaganda. In a letter to TikTok shared on X platform, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton mandated the company to provide details within 24 hours regarding its approach to complying with EU content moderation rules. Similar letters were also sent to X, Google, and Meta, the entity behind Instagram and Facebook.

With its recent announcements, TikTok aims to address these concerns and ensure a safer environment for its users amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Sources:

– CNN

– European Union (EU)