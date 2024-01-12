TikTok’s Lemon8 Expanding Globally, Eyeing Australian Launch

TikTok’s competitor to Instagram, Lemon8, has been making moves to expand its presence globally, with plans to launch in Australia. While Lemon8 has already been launched in several countries, including the US, UK, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Korea, it has yet to achieve significant success. However, the recruitment of Australian talent TikTok for Lemon8 indicates the company’s intent to make a splash in the Australian market.

Lemon8 is a social media platform that offers a photo-heavy feed of fashion, food, and wellness posts, distinguishing it from TikTok’s short video content. Developed Heliophilia Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based company that shares an address with ByteDance and TikTok, Lemon8 is often described as a mix of Instagram and Pinterest. The platform has been actively reaching out to influencers and creators, particularly in the US and UK.

TikTok’s recent hiring of a commercial lawyer and a senior security engineer, with explicit references to Lemon8 in their job descriptions, further highlights the company’s push to establish itself in Australia. The commercial counsel will handle commercial, monetization, and advertising sales matters for TikTok, Lemon8, and other emerging products. The security engineer will be responsible for running security tests on ByteDance’s network of companies, including Lemon8.

Despite these developments, a spokesperson for TikTok has clarified that there are currently no immediate plans to launch Lemon8 in Australia. However, the recruitment of Australian talent suggests that the company is actively exploring the potential for expansion into the Australian market.

TikTok’s growth in Australia has been noteworthy, with the company advertising over 100 job positions in Sydney and Melbourne. This stands in contrast to other media companies that have been downsizing and cutting costs due to a challenging advertising market. In terms of revenue, TikTok reported AUD 173.9 million in Australia in 2022, more than double its revenue from the previous year.

While TikTok has made substantial strides in the advertising market, it still trails behind Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Meta’s revenue breakdown is not publicly available, but estimates suggest that Instagram alone contributes significantly to Meta’s revenue. In Australia, Facebook earned AUD 1.26 billion from advertising in 2022, indicating the potential for substantial earnings from Instagram as well.

As the social media landscape continues to evolve, TikTok’s expansion efforts, particularly with Lemon8, indicate the company’s ambition to secure a larger market share and compete with established players in the industry.