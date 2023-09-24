Gay Couple Stuart and Francis Introduce Newborn Daughter Rebel Armfield-Haugen

Stuart Armfield and Francis Haugen, popular social media stars and advocates for LGBTQ+ representation, are overjoyed to introduce their newborn daughter, Rebel Armfield-Haugen, exclusively to HELLO! magazine. As a gay couple, Stuart and Francis found inspiration in the visibility of Hollywood actor Neil Patrick Harris and his family, who served as role models for building a happy life as a two-dad family.

Stuart and Francis, who have amassed a large online following of over 1.1 million TikTok followers, hope that sharing their own journey as a gay couple raising children will inspire and bring hope to other LGBTQ+ couples. They want to serve as role models, just as Neil Patrick Harris has been for them.

Rebel Armfield-Haugen’s name was chosen to reflect a strong, main character energy. The couple appreciates the comedic talent of Australian actress Rebel Wilson and hopes their daughter inherits similar humor. The couple is excited to bring more female representation into their home, where they already have 22-month-old son Rio and their Yorkshire terrier Dolly.

The couple’s surrogate and friend, Carley Milne-Taylor, gave birth to Rebel, weighing 8lb 14oz, on September 1st. Stuart and Francis express their gratitude and admiration for Carley’s strength and the selflessness she displayed throughout the surrogacy process. They stayed near Carley and her family in Nottingham for a week after the birth to honor their shared journey.

The loving support of their friends and chosen surrogates, Carley and Sam (who carried their first child, Rio), has made Stuart and Francis feel incredibly blessed. They emphasize the team effort it takes to have a baby as a gay couple and express their gratitude for the kindness of those around them.

Stuart and Francis, both passionate advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, hope to continue using their platform to promote inclusivity, love, and acceptance. Their TikTok videos feature everything from heartwarming family moments to everyday challenges, offering a glimpse into their lives as a modern, loving family.

