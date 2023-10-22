A Place Called Te Awamutu: A Love Letter to a Small Town

TikTok sensation Haukatangi Heta has recently released his comedy web series, “A Place Called Te Awamutu,” which is a tribute to the town he grew up in and the cherished memories created with his family. The 15-part short series, set in Te Awamutu, follows the lives of a Māori family living under one roof.

Supported Te Māngai Pāho, an organization that funds diverse Māori content, the show stars Haukatangi Heta, Pehia King, and John-Perry Porter Te Anini. The series was a collaborative effort, with Jermaine Leef of the JGeeks and the Manaia M Films team working behind the scenes.

Heta’s passion for performing started at an early age, and he honed his skills in high school. He believes that acting allows for limitless creativity and expression. Thanks to the platform of social media, Heta was able to showcase his talents, and the response from the audience was overwhelming.

The characters in “A Place Called Te Awamutu” are based on people Heta grew up with, and setting the series in Te Awamutu was a natural choice. Heta wanted to highlight the town and its people as the heart of the show.

As a person of Raukawa ki Wharepūhunga descent, Heta believes that Māori and Pasifika people possess a natural talent for storytelling and creativity. He hopes to be a part of the growing movement of Māori and Polynesian creatives who are making their mark in the industry.

Looking to the future, Heta is hopeful for a second series and continues to work on his craft while creating new content. He advises aspiring performers to stay true to themselves, focus on their message, and reach out to acting agencies for guidance and opportunities.

If you want to watch “A Place Called Te Awamutu,” you can find it on YouTube searching the series name or on Haukatangi Heta’s social media channels.

