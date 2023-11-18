Talented Artist with Autism Inspires with Unique Artwork

Trent Landreth, a young artist with autism, has been captivating audiences with his extraordinary talent since a viral video of him drawing on a trampoline took the internet storm in 2016. Despite facing challenges in school, Trent’s passion for art has always been a constant source of joy, solace, and self-expression for him.

Rather than simply dismissing his art as a mere hobby, Trent’s parents recognized its potential and turned it into a thriving business. They established a website, launched a podcast, and gained a significant following on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Their online store sells coloring books and various merchandise featuring Trent’s mesmerizing artwork, ensuring that his legacy continues to thrive long after they are gone.

The Landreth family is currently embarking on a local tour to promote their book, ‘Drawn to Be You,’ which not only delves into Trent’s life but also emphasizes the importance of inclusion. The book introduces characters like an elephant with no trunk and a zebra without stripes, aiming to educate communities about the value that individuals who don’t conform to societal norms can bring.

Trent’s story serves as a powerful reminder that talent knows no bounds and that individuals with autism or other differences can make significant contributions to society. By showcasing his unique creations and fostering understanding and acceptance, Trent and his family are changing perceptions and breaking barriers.

If you’re eager to meet Trent and get a glimpse of his astounding artwork, don’t miss the book signing event happening at the Not Your Average Joe Coffee Shop in Broken Arrow on December 16th. It’s the perfect opportunity to witness the magic firsthand and support an artist who is defying expectations and inspiring countless individuals with his incredible talent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How did Trent Landreth’s art gain popularity?



A: Trent’s art gained popularity after a video of him drawing on a trampoline went viral in 2016, captivating people worldwide.

Q: How do Trent’s parents support his art?



A: Trent’s parents have turned his art into a business selling coloring books and merchandise featuring his artwork. They also maintain a website, podcast, and have a significant following on social media platforms.

Q: What is the purpose of Trent’s book, ‘Drawn to Be You’?



A: ‘Drawn to Be You’ tells Trent’s life story and promotes inclusion introducing characters that challenge societal norms. The book aims to educate communities about the value individuals who don’t fit the mold bring to society.

Q: When and where is Trent’s book signing event happening?



A: The book signing event will be held at the Not Your Average Joe Coffee Shop in Broken Arrow on December 16th. It’s a unique opportunity to meet Trent and witness his incredible artwork up close.