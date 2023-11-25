TikTok Star Walks from Stoke-on-Trent to Manchester to Combat Christmas Loneliness

A TikTok star is using his platform to make sure no one spends Christmas Day alone this year. Adam Birks, a popular influencer with over 318,000 followers on TikTok and 24,000 on Instagram, has embarked on a sponsored 37-mile walk from Stoke-on-Trent to Manchester to raise funds and awareness for his campaign “No One Alone At Christmas.”

Loneliness during the holiday season can be especially difficult, and Adam, who has personally experienced the impact of feeling alone, is determined to make a difference. By organizing a massive Christmas celebration in Manchester, he aims to bring together up to 220 people who would otherwise be on their own on December 25.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm and will feature a buffet lunch, games, a DJ, free haircuts, and presents for all the guests. Adam has garnered support from his online followers, who are contributing towards staging the event. The location of the celebration is being kept under wraps and will only be disclosed to confirmed attendees.

To further amplify his efforts, Adam has been visiting community groups, charities, and churches to spread the word about the event. He has also received backing from councillor Lyn Sharpe. While attendees must be over 18, exceptions can be made if accompanied an adult. Strict rules against drugs and alcohol will be enforced to ensure everyone can enjoy a safe and inclusive environment.

Adam’s dedication to helping others is not limited to this event. Through his online presence, he has consistently raised funds for various charities in Stoke-on-Trent, including Concrete, YMCA, and Hanley Food Bank. His commitment to combating loneliness during the holiday season is a testament to his personal experiences.

If you would like to register for Adam’s event, volunteer, or contribute donating money or gifts, please visit his website [www.adambirks.com](www.adambirks.com).

FAQ

1. How can I attend Adam’s Christmas event?

To attend Adam’s Christmas celebration, you need to register on his website [www.adambirks.com](www.adambirks.com). The location of the event will be disclosed only to confirmed attendees.

2. Can I volunteer for the event?

Yes, Adam is actively seeking volunteers for various roles during the Christmas event. You can sign up to volunteer on his website [www.adambirks.com](www.adambirks.com).

3. Can I donate money or gifts?

Absolutely! If you wish to contribute to Adam’s campaign, you can donate money or gifts visiting his website [www.adambirks.com](www.adambirks.com). Your support will help ensure a memorable Christmas for those in need.