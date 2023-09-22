Former Invercargill Comedian Sentenced to Eight Years in California Prison

Former Invercargill resident Darren Maheno, a popular comedian on social media platform TikTok, has been sentenced to eight years in a California prison after pleading guilty to reduced charges. Maheno, who gained millions of views on TikTok before leaving New Zealand, was charged with attempted murder last year after a violent attack on his then-partner in Los Angeles.

In a hearing on September 8, Maheno pleaded guilty to one count of injuring a partner causing great bodily injury and one count of criminal threats. The eight-year prison term was agreed upon deputy district attorney Cindy Wallace and public defender Sarah Weil-Reback and was approved Judge Michael Jesic. These charges count as strikes under California’s three-strikes law.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the maximum possible sentence for the charges Maheno pleaded guilty to would have been approximately 18 years due to allegations of great bodily injury and the use of a weapon. To avoid a trial, the victim agreed to an eight-year sentence, as she had been physically and emotionally traumatized the defendant.

Maheno, who had more than 165,000 followers on TikTok, will have to serve 85% of his sentence before he can apply for parole. Upon his release, he is likely to be deported to New Zealand. Prior to his legal troubles, Maheno’s content on TikTok consisted of humorous and absurd moments. However, he had expressed anxiety and a waning interest in the platform before deactivating his account in 2021.

This is not Maheno’s first violence-related offense. He had a previous conviction for assault on a female and possession of an offensive weapon in New Zealand in 2013. A restitution hearing for the current case is scheduled for November in the Van Nuys Courthouse. Maheno’s lawyer has yet to respond to requests for comment.

