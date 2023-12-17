Tinx’s Action-Packed Schedule Revealed

In a recent interview, Tinx, the influencer known for her quirky personality, spilled the beans on her action-packed schedule. While she might be known as the unofficial older sister to TikTok users, her typical day is anything but ordinary.

Beginning her routine with a hydrating skincare regimen, Tinx admits to nearly walking out of her house with a sheet mask still on her face. She humorously shares that she decided against it to avoid frightening the people of New York City, although, let’s be honest, they probably wouldn’t have been fazed.

As the day kicks into gear, Tinx makes a necessary pit stop for some caffeine. Opting for a large dirty chai, she hints that it’s going to be a big day ahead.

With her beverage in hand, Tinx heads to the studio to record her podcast, “It’s Me Tinx,” where she engages her audience with candid conversations. The podcast, which is available on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy station, has been well-received her fans.

But Tinx doesn’t stop there. After her time in the sound booth, she switches gears and heads to her DJ class. What started as a hobby has turned into a true passion for her. Tinx has even made plans to take her skills on the road with her friend, as they have several gigs lined up for next year.

Her fans are eager to see Tinx’s DJ talent in action, and Tinx is just as excited to showcase what she’s learned so far.

In a world filled with influencers, Tinx brings a unique blend of humor, authenticity, and talent to the table. Her ability to connect with her audience is what sets her apart and keeps fans coming back for more.

So, while Tinx’s life may be filled with unexpected moments and surprising detours, one thing is for sure – there’s never a dull moment in her world.