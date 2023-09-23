Barber Brings Inspiring Event to Rock Hill for Kids With Disabilities

James Lightner, a Rock Hill barber who was feeling stuck in his career, stumbled upon an Instagram reel that changed everything. The reel featured a viral video of Cincinnati barber Vernon Jackson giving a haircut to a 7-year-old boy with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Intrigued Jackson’s inspiring work, Lightner reached out to him on Instagram, expressing his admiration and offering his help.

To his surprise, Lightner received a response from Jackson just two hours later. Jackson not only appreciated Lightner’s support, but he also recognized Lightner’s passion for helping children. They decided to join forces and organize an event in Rock Hill called “The Gifted Event.”

On September 25, from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Shop on Anderson Road, Jackson and Lightner will provide free haircuts for kids with disabilities. The event will start with a meet-and-greet session with Jackson, followed personalized appointments for over 10 kids who have already booked in advance.

For Lightner, this event is more than just a haircut. It is an opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of children and their families. He had been feeling stagnant in his career, but the video of Jackson’s work sparked something inside him. It reignited his motivation to go beyond his comfort zone and do something meaningful.

This collaboration between two black barbers not only brings attention to the talent and generosity within the barbering community, but it also shows the power of social media in connecting people and inspiring change. Through their work, Jackson and Lightner aim to create a supportive and inclusive space where kids with disabilities can feel comfortable and confident.

