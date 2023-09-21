Indonesian Influencer Receives Two-Year Sentence for Eating Pork Rinds

An Indonesian influencer, Lina Lutfiawati, has been sentenced to two years in prison and fined a significant amount for blasphemy after a video of her eating pork rinds enraged the country’s top Muslim clerics. Ms. Lutfiawati’s TikTok videos featuring various delicious meals had earned her millions of fans, but her decision to consume pork rinds on camera drew the attention of the Ulema Council, Indonesia’s top Muslim clerical body.

Eating pork or even touching it is considered forbidden for Muslims in Indonesia, and Ms. Lutfiawati’s video became even more contentious because she started it saying “Bismillah,” which means “in the name of Allah” in Arabic. As a predominantly Muslim nation, where nearly 90 percent of the population follows Islam, this act was seen as blasphemous.

Indonesia, as a secular democracy, still has blasphemy laws that were inherited from Dutch colonial-era statutes. These laws apply to individuals who deviate from the core principles of the country’s six official religions, including Islam.

Blasphemy convictions have risen in recent years, even under President Joko Widodo’s administration, as hard-line Islamic conservatives have pushed for stricter policies. Previous cases include the sentencing of a Christian governor of Jakarta for insulting the Quran and an 18-month sentence for a Buddhist woman who complained about the volume of a mosque loudspeaker near her home.

After Ms. Lutfiawati’s trial, the lawyer for the cleric who reported her expressed gratitude and stated that the punishment was intended as a lesson to citizens about respecting religious communities in the country. Meanwhile, Ms. Lutfiawati apologized for her behavior but expressed surprise at the severity of her sentence.

As of now, the Ulema Council has not provided any comments regarding the case. Ms. Lutfiawati, who posts on TikTok under the name Lina Mukherjee, did not have legal representation at her trial, and her representatives and family have not yet commented on the matter.

