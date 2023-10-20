Tips for Bouncing Back and Becoming Strong Again After Pregnancy

Ashley Nowe, a certified fitness expert and nutrition coach, is sharing practical tips on how women can bounce back and regain their strength after pregnancy. Nowe, the founder of “Get Mom Strong” and creator of the health and fitness app SLAM (Strong Like a Mother), has personally experienced the challenges of pregnancy and postpartum recovery.

Growing up in Tucson, Arizona, Nowe was an athletic individual who participated in sports such as softball and gymnastics. She studied Journalism in college and worked in public relations and grant writing after graduation. Despite her active lifestyle, her second pregnancy, a traumatic twin pregnancy, had a significant impact on her body and sense of self.

Nowe struggled with diastasis recti, a separation of the abdominal wall, after giving birth to her twins. Determined to regain her strength, she started working out five weeks post-partum, but ended up making things worse. Seeking help from a pelvic floor therapist, she was able to reconnect with her core and begin her journey of healing.

Inspired her own experience, Nowe set out on a mission to educate and help other women during the pregnancy and postpartum period. Through “Get Mom Strong” and the SLAM app, she has assisted over 50,000 women in healing their bodies and staying strong throughout pregnancy.

The SLAM app combines science-backed pelvic floor and core exercises with total body workouts. It offers different levels of programming, from newly postpartum to advanced athlete, and addresses various issues such as diastasis recti, prolapse, incontinence, and back pain. The app also provides real health tips from a team of experts specializing in birth, pelvic floor physical therapy, obstetrics, and doula services.

With SLAM, women can conveniently work out at home with minimal equipment. The app also includes a nutrition section with over 100 recipes, ensuring a holistic approach to postpartum recovery and overall well-being.

By following Nowe’s tips and utilizing the SLAM app, women can regain their strength, health, and confidence throughout the pregnancy and postpartum journey.

