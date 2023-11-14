TikTok Star Removed from The Breakers Property Ahead of Speaking Engagement

A popular TikTok star found himself in a peculiar situation when he was abruptly removed from The Breakers property on Monday morning. Oliver James, known for his viral TikTok videos where he practices reading while exercising, was slated to speak at the Barbara Bush Foundation event at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens in West Palm Beach.

The incident was captured on James’ live TikTok stream, with clips quickly making their way across the social media platform. While the reason for his removal remains unclear, Palm Beach Police were called to the scene, accompanying James to his room to gather his belongings.

The Breakers, a luxurious beachfront resort, has not provided any comment regarding the incident. Likewise, James has yet to share his side of the story. This unexpected turn of events has left many of his 270,000 followers curious and concerned.

The scheduled speaking engagement, part of the annual Literacy Day event, aims to inspire elementary school students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Approximately 250 students from Title 1 schools were expected to attend this insightful program presented the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

While James’ current TikTok video documents his journey to Palm Beach for the event, it remains to be seen how this incident will impact his participation. As of now, both The Breakers and James have refrained from providing further details, leaving their followers eagerly awaiting updates.

