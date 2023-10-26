DJ Georgia Sinclair Rents Southern California Pad to TikTok Star Nick Austin, Approved Madison Beer

Celebrity DJ Georgia Sinclair, known for her talent in producing and her ventures in the tech industry, has recently rented her stunning Southern California home to popular TikTok sensation Nick Austin. The exciting news has been further validated the approval of New York-born singer-songwriter Madison Beer, who accompanied Austin on a tour of the glamorous condo before he signed the lease.

Situated in West Hollywood, the luxurious two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo offers a spacious 1,500 square feet and breathtaking views of Beverly Hills. With a chic 14-story midrise design, the property’s price originally started at $8,500 per month. However, sources reveal that Austin managed to secure the lease for around $8,200 per month, making it an excellent deal for the TikTok star.

Residents of this upscale condo enjoy a range of top-quality amenities, including a doorman, concierge services, a fully equipped gym, a refreshing pool with cabanas, barbeque facilities, and convenient valet parking. It’s truly a haven of luxury and comfort.

Nick Austin and Madison Beer have been an item since 2020, and they recently made their relationship “Instagram official” in March 2021. During this time, Beer released her highly successful single, “Showed Me (How I Fell in Love with You),” and also published her inspiring memoir, “The Half of It.”

In an interview with InStyle, Madison Beer expressed her happiness in the relationship, highlighting the positive and secure aspect of her bond with Austin. She considers him not only her loving partner but also her best friend, creating a strong foundation for their connection.

