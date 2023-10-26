TikTok Star Mizzy Faces Social Media Ban and Potential Custodial Sentence

A popular TikTok star, known as Mizzy, has recently been banned from using social media platforms and is facing a potential custodial sentence. The ban comes after Mizzy, whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, was found guilty of posting videos featuring people without their consent, in direct violation of a criminal behaviour order.

O’Garro, aged 19, was charged with four breaches of the court order, which prohibited him from sharing videos of individuals without seeking their approval. Shortly after the order was passed in May, O’Garro “deliberately flouted” the restrictions, earning him severe criticism from Judge Matthew Bone at Stratford Magistrates Court.

The court heard that O’Garro began sharing videos of people without their consent on the same day the criminal behaviour order was passed. One notable video, shared on O’Garro’s social media account, depicted him at Westfield shopping centre in Stratford, where unsuspecting individuals were visible in the background. In the video, O’Garro mocked the efficacy of the British judicial system, stating, “The UK law is a joke.”

Other videos, which were also in breach of the order, featured individuals being roughed up on camera. O’Garro claimed that these videos were actually hoaxes made with the prior agreement of those involved. However, the court dismissed his claims.

During the trial, O’Garro argued that his actions were intended to provoke a reaction online and that he did not genuinely harbor any disrespect for the British justice system. Ultimately, he was found guilty of two of the four charges of breaching the criminal behaviour order.

O’Garro’s sentencing is scheduled for 21 November at Thames Magistrates Court. Until then, he has been forbidden from using social media, except for sending messages. Judge Bone cautioned that O’Garro could potentially face detention for his offenses.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is a criminal behaviour order?

A criminal behaviour order is a legal order imposed the court to prevent individuals from engaging in specific behaviors that may cause harm or nuisance to others. Breaching a criminal behaviour order can lead to severe consequences, such as custodial sentences.

2. What were the specific charges against Mizzy/O’Garro?

Mizzy/O’Garro faced four charges of breaching his criminal behaviour order posting videos featuring people without their consent.

3. What was the outcome of the trial?

Mizzy/O’Garro was found guilty of two of the four charges and is awaiting sentencing.

4. What were Mizzy/O’Garro’s intentions behind posting these videos?

Mizzy/O’Garro claimed that his intention was to garner attention and provoke a reaction online rather than genuinely expressing disrespect towards the British justice system.

Note: This article is a fictional creation based on the given source article.