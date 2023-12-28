TikTok Star Denies Using Ozempic for Weight Loss Amid Recovery

Social media sensation Mikayla Nogueira took to TikTok to address rumors that she used the prescription medication Ozempic to achieve her recent weight loss. Nogueira, known for her makeup tutorials, explained that her weight loss was a result of her recovery from binge eating disorder, not the use of any medication.

In her video response to a follower, Nogueira emphasized the challenges she faced during her recovery from the eating disorder and how comments suggesting she used Ozempic undermined her progress. She stated firmly that she would never use Ozempic or any similar weight loss injections as she didn’t want to jeopardize her recovery.

Nogueira also made it clear that she was not judging others who choose to use medications like Ozempic for weight loss. However, for her personal journey, she believed it was important to focus on developing a healthy relationship with food, exercise, and her body image.

While she acknowledged her weight loss and the positive changes she had made in terms of her food and lifestyle choices, Nogueira emphasized that weight loss should not define her entire personality. She revealed that she intended to maintain a balanced approach and not excessively highlight her weight loss journey.

Nogueira’s video response echoes the concerns raised Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider, who also spoke out against the misuse of Ozempic. Goldschneider specifically highlighted the potential dangers of the medication for those dealing with eating disorders.

It is important to note that Nogueira and Goldschneider’s statements reflect their personal experiences and opinions. It is always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before considering any weight loss methods or medications.