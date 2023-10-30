Comedian Matt Mathews to Unleash His Hilarious Tour in Madison

Get ready to laugh until your sides hurt as the TikTok sensation and comedy genius, Matt Mathews, takes center stage with his highly-anticipated debut stand-up comedy tour, “When That Thang Get Ta Thang’n.” Madison will have the incredible opportunity to witness Mathews’ comedic brilliance on March 8 at Overture Hall.

With a massive online following, Mathews has garnered over 4 million fans on TikTok and an impressive 1 million followers on Instagram. His hysterical farm videos have catapulted him to social media stardom, with millions of views. From begrudgingly tackling farm chores to sharing relatable anecdotes, Mathews’ unique comedic perspective has resonated with audiences worldwide.

The upcoming show at Overture Hall promises to be an uproarious night filled with side-splitting laughter and unforgettable moments. As Mathews takes the stage, his infectious energy and dynamic storytelling will captivate the audience from start to finish. With an arsenal of hilarious jokes and witty observations, Mathews’ performance is sure to leave the crowd in stitches.

Tickets for this comedic extravaganza will go on sale this Friday at 11 a.m. at overture.org. Don’t miss out on securing your seat for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment. Join Matt Mathews and his legion of fans in Madison for a comedic experience like no other!

