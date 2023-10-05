TikTok Star Apologizes for Racist Tweets from 10 Years Ago

TikTok star Lunden Stallings has issued an apology after old racist tweets from her account resurfaced. Stallings, known for her TikTok account with wife Olivia Bennett, addressed the controversy in a video on TikTok, following their recent wedding in Georgia.

The resurfaced tweets, dating back to 2013, included a racial slur and derogatory comments about Snapchat. Stallings’ Twitter account has since been deleted. In a video response to the backlash, Stallings expressed her disgust and shame over her past tweets, which were made when she was 16 years old.

She acknowledged her embarrassment and explained that it was normal for her to speak that way on Twitter and for her friends to do the same. Stallings emphasized that she takes full responsibility for her actions and does not want to sweep the issue under the rug.

Stallings’ wife, Olivia Bennett, also appeared in the video and reassured her that the tweets were not a reflection of her true character. She acknowledged that Stallings made a mistake as a teenager, but has since grown as a person.

Stallings and Bennett run the TikTok account @lundenandolivia, where they share “day in the life” videos, documenting their relationship and milestones such as buying their first house and getting married.

While Stallings has apologized for her past behavior, it serves as a reminder of the importance of being mindful about what we share on social media. It also highlights the need for individuals to take responsibility for their actions, even if those actions were made in their younger years.

Sources:

– The Independent