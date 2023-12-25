Livvy Dunne, LSU Gymnast, Suspects TikTok Account Restriction

Summary: Livvy Dunne, a prominent Louisiana State University gymnast with a significant following on TikTok, has expressed concerns about her recent decrease in video views, suspecting that her account may have been shadowbanned. Despite this setback, Dunne continues to be one of the highest-earning college athletes, thanks to her successful TikTok presence and brand partnerships.

Livvy Dunne, an accomplished gymnast and model with a massive following on TikTok, has raised questions about her sudden decline in video views on the popular social media platform. Dunne, who boasts nearly eight million followers, noticed a significant drop in engagement and raised her concerns in the comments section of one of her recent videos.

While typically garnering millions of views per video, Dunne’s content has been struggling to reach even one million views over the past week. The highest number of views on her last five posts barely reached 948,000 as of Thursday, a considerable departure from her impressive average.

This decline in viewership has led Dunne to suspect that her account may have been shadowbanned, a term commonly used to describe the intentional suppression or limitation of a content creator’s reach. Other TikTok users have echoed Dunne’s suspicions, noting that her videos no longer appear on their “For You Page” as frequently as before.

Despite this setback, Dunne remains one of the highest-earning college athletes due to her influential presence on TikTok. In a previous revelation, she disclosed earning over $500,000 for a single post. Additionally, On3, an organization specializing in name, image, and likeness valuations, estimated Dunne’s worth to be approximately $3.3 million.

Looking ahead, Dunne is set to grace the pages of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue for the second time next year. Her continued success in both gymnastics and her thriving social media career demonstrates her ability to captivate audiences and forge lucrative partnerships.