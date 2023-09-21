TikTok Influencer Sentenced to Jail in Indonesia for Eating Pork and Uttering Muslim Prayer

A TikTok influencer in Indonesia, Lina Lutfiawati, also known as Lina Mukherjee, has been sentenced to two years in jail and fined 250 million rupiah ($16,245) for a TikTok video in which she uttered a Muslim prayer before consuming pork, a prohibited act in Islam. Lutfiawati, who has over two million followers, posted the video while in Bali, a popular tourist destination in Indonesia with a predominantly Hindu population.

In the video, she can be seen saying “Bismillah” (meaning “in the name of God” in Arabic) before tasting crispy pork skin and expressing disgust. The video quickly gained millions of views and drew widespread criticism in Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, where pork consumption is strictly prohibited in Islam.

Lutfiawati was reported to the authorities another Indonesian citizen for “knowingly eating pork skin as a Muslim.” In May, she was charged with disseminating hateful information, which was considered an act of hostility targeting ethnicity, religion, and race. On September 19, a court in Palembang, Sumatra, found her guilty of “inciting hatred” against religious individuals and groups.

In addition to the jail sentence, Lutfiawati faces a substantial fine. Failure to pay the fine may result in an extended jail term of three months. After the verdict, Lutfiawati expressed surprise at the severity of her punishment, stating that while she acknowledges her mistake, she did not anticipate such consequences.

This case has sparked discussions in Indonesia about freedom of expression, religious sensitivity, and the role of social media in the evolving digital landscape of the country.

