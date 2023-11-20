TikTok Food Critic Keith Lee Expanding His Influence to Houston

After successful stops in cities like Las Vegas, Detroit, Chicago, and Los Angeles, popular TikTok food critic Keith Lee is now bringing his nationwide food tour to Houston. The 27-year-old mixed martial artist gained prominence on the social media platform for his casual food reviews and has amassed over 15 million followers. Known for his ability to revive struggling small businesses with his recommendations, Lee is excited to explore the diverse culinary scene of Houston.

In a recent TikTok video, Lee expressed his enthusiasm for Houston, stating that the city has the potential to become an iconic food destination. He called upon his followers and Houstonians alike to share recommendations for family-owned restaurants and small businesses to visit during his upcoming trip.

Houstonians wasted no time in responding to Lee’s request, flooding his video with suggestions. Popular local establishments like Mikki’s Soulfood Cafe and Lotus Seafood were among the recommendations. However, some users warned Lee about the vastness of Houston and the potential travel time between food spots. As one user humorously put it, “Just know that Houston is an hour away from Houston. Be prepared to DRIVE.”

While Lee primarily reviews restaurants in his hometown of Las Vegas, his influence has spread far beyond. His videos have helped struggling businesses gain popularity and recognition, often experiencing a surge in customers after being featured. His recent stop in Atlanta created a stir when he called out questionable restaurant practices such as extra charges for butter or limited take-out options.

With his upcoming visit to Houston, Keith Lee has the opportunity to not only discover hidden culinary gems but also shine a spotlight on the city’s rich food culture. Houstonians eagerly await his arrival, optimistic that his reviews will bring well-deserved attention to their favorite local establishments.

