Simple Plan Collaborates with TikTok Star Jax for New Version of ‘Iconic’

Canadian pop-punk band Simple Plan has released a new version of their song ‘Iconic’, featuring popular TikTok star Jax. The original track appears on the band’s latest album, ‘Harder Than It Looks’, released in 2022.

In a statement, Simple Plan frontman Pierre Bouvier expressed his admiration for Jax, who has almost 14 million followers on TikTok. He commended her for forging her own path and breaking rules, and described her use of her platform as positive and inspiring. Bouvier further expressed his delight in having Jax collaborate on the song.

Jax, also known for her participation in American Idol, shared her excitement at being asked to be part of ‘Iconic’. She mentioned visiting Bouvier’s home, where they had a great time recording her verse and having dinner with his family. As a long-time fan of Simple Plan, Jax described the opportunity to work with them as a dream come true.

Jax is known on TikTok for posting clips of herself performing original songs that she has written. Her bio on the platform states that she writes songs and tells dad jokes.

Simple Plan is set to embark on a European and UK headline tour in early 2024, with support from State Champs and Mayday Parade. The tour dates include stops in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, and London.

