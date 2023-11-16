A Modern Twist on Lancashire Hot Pot: A Delicious and Comforting Dish

Lancashire hot pot, a traditional British dish, has gained popularity across the globe thanks to the creative efforts of American TikTok star Corre Larkin. With 4.1 million likes on her cooking videos and a massive following of over 279,000 fans, Larkin has managed to put her own spin on this classic recipe.

Hailing from Newport Beach, California, Larkin showcases the hot pot as part of her “peasant food” and “comfort food” series. Her three-minute video takes viewers on a culinary journey, demonstrating the step-by-step process of creating this delightful dish.

Using her expertise gained from living in the UK for a decade, Larkin starts with stewing cuts of lamb, such as blade or shoulder, seasoned with salt and pepper. After browning the lamb with butter and olive oil, she adds in chopped onions and large carrots to enhance the flavors.

To add depth to the dish, Larkin includes two bay leaves, two heaped teaspoons of flour, chicken stock, salt, and Worcestershire sauce. Once it starts to simmer, she transfers it to the oven and bakes at 160 degrees Celsius for an hour.

For the final touch, Larkin slices white potatoes and arranges them on top of the lamb mixture, garnishing with butter and salt. The hot pot returns to the oven, this time at 200 degrees Celsius, for an additional hour. The result is a visually stunning dish that she describes as “so pretty, it smells so good, it looks so good.”

While Larkin’s video has garnered thousands of likes and comments, some UK-based viewers have expressed surprise at her claim that hot pot is rarely found in restaurants and only served in homes. They point out that the dish is readily available in many pubs, restaurants, and supermarkets across the country. Additionally, some have noted that traditional hot pot is typically served with red cabbage instead of a green side salad.

Despite these slight variations, Larkin’s take on Lancashire hot pot remains a mouthwatering tribute to British cuisine. Her innovative twist brings a fresh perspective to a dish that has been enjoyed for centuries. So, why not try recreating this comforting and flavorful meal in your own kitchen?