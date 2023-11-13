New TikTok Star Haley Cavinder Joins TCU Women’s Basketball Team

In a surprising twist, social media sensation and former Miami Hurricane basketball player, Haley Cavinder, has made the decision to return to college basketball at Texas Christian University (TCU). Cavinder, who gained fame on TikTok alongside her sister Hanna, is not only a prominent figure on the popular app but also a well-known athlete in women’s college basketball.

Although Cavinder previously stepped away from college basketball, her recent announcement about joining the TCU Horned Frogs has taken many surprise. During the Hurricanes’ impressive run to the Elite Eight last season, Cavinder played a vital role, averaging 12.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Her decision to transfer to TCU follows her family’s relocation plans to Texas, as shared on social media.

Cavinder’s agent, Jeff Hoffman, explained her return to college basketball, stating that she misses the sport more than anything else and is eager to explore potential opportunities within the sport. Hoffman emphasized Cavinder’s excitement about the upcoming season and her desire to make a comeback. As a result, she has entered the transfer portal with the full intention of rejoining the college basketball scene.

The addition of Haley Cavinder to the Horned Frogs’ roster brings a significant boost to the team, which already boasts considerable star power. With her talent and experience, Cavinder is expected to make a profound impact on both the team’s performance and the overall reputation of TCU women’s basketball.

